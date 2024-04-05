Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.62. The company had a trading volume of 223,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,770. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its 200 day moving average is $167.96. The company has a market capitalization of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $183.52.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

