Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $425,827,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,463 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,918,000 after buying an additional 920,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after buying an additional 914,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at $153,532,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $391.52. 246,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,752. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $290.98 and a one year high of $407.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $387.49 and its 200 day moving average is $364.77.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,368,273.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

