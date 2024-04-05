Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $332.20. 1,614,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,148. The firm has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

