Avitas Wealth Management LLC Has $799,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.47.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.28. 3,733,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,575,066. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.