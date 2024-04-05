Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 1.3%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.49 and last traded at $141.47. 3,236,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 15,298,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.25.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 38.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 110,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 159,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.