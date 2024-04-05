NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) were up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $877.22 and last traded at $876.83. Approximately 15,527,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 52,672,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $859.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $908.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $801.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $589.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $905.65, for a total transaction of $9,962,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,074,833 shares in the company, valued at $973,422,506.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,902 shares of company stock worth $74,597,148 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. American National Bank grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

