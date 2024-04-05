Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $343.41. 517,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,569. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.