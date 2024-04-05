Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

PSX stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.61. 1,125,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,452. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.14.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

