Substratum Market Capitalization Achieves $115,062.32 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $1.96 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007944 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00023756 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00014187 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001573 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,860.75 or 1.00095135 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011443 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00125650 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0003598 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

