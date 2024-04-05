Riverbridge Partners LLC Buys 34,712 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 212.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,712 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 29.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,867,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 51.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 200,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

BTZ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.62. The company had a trading volume of 103,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $11.13.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

