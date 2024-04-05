883 Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.08. 59,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,914. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $55.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

