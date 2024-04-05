Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 34,176 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,176 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in The Pennant Group were worth $17,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,845,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 31.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in The Pennant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNTG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens raised shares of The Pennant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The Pennant Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ PNTG traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,890. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.72. The stock has a market cap of $620.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $145.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.79 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Pennant Group

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.