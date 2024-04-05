Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $726,000 in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $376.86. 124,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $266.35 and a 1 year high of $423.92. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $392.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.07.

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares in the company, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $395.82.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

