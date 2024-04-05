Arvest Investments Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,542,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,919,069. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.44. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.