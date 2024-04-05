3,999 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Acquired by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Ecolab by 526.2% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,040,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 167,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,351 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.76.

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $2.96 on Friday, hitting $227.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,323. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $231.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.29. The company has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

