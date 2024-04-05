Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

Shares of KRUS stock traded up $7.60 on Friday, reaching $111.45. The company had a trading volume of 343,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 853.91 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $51.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

