Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Chubb worth $52,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after buying an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,747,000 after purchasing an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.98. The stock had a trading volume of 347,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.47. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $183.71 and a fifty-two week high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

