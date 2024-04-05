Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $45.74 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,722 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares in the company, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,918,567 shares of company stock worth $963,239,758. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.22. 1,077,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,320. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.55 and a 200 day moving average of $154.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $192.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

