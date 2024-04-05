Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $922,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $1,115,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 96,759.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,111,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $868,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100,755 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,543,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,526,000 after buying an additional 2,915,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.95. 2,902,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,417,402. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.08. The firm has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.54 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,242 shares of company stock worth $1,423,646 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.