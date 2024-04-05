Arvest Investments Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $74.66. 518,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.48. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $2,773,652.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,975,349.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Granat sold 23,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $1,761,977.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 406,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,738,273. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 36,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,773,652.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,975,349.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.30.

View Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.