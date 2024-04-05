Boston Trust Walden Corp Trims Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,509 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $23,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 259.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,988,562.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Manhattan Associates news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total transaction of $2,699,513.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.84, for a total transaction of $169,211.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,207,022.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

Manhattan Associates stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,323. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.91 and a 12 month high of $266.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 84.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.