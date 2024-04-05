ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stake Decreased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,146 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 1.10% of ICU Medical worth $26,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 110.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,262 shares of company stock worth $2,545,532. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of ICUI stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, hitting $104.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,004. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.03 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.28 and a 12-month high of $212.43.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.77 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. As a group, analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Report on ICUI

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.