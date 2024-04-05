Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 2,637 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Toro worth $30,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,673,000 after acquiring an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Toro by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after buying an additional 50,105 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.9% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 130,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of Toro stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.07. 113,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,773. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $108.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Toro had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TTC shares. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $55,085.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toro news, VP Edric C. Funk sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $55,085.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,958.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $460,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

