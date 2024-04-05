Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 45,224 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,224 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $33,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.65.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.12. 2,265,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,796,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

