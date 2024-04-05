Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading 1.3% Higher

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $440.88 and last traded at $440.86. 15,284,608 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 44,513,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $435.34.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
