Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.95 and last traded at $52.93. 1,595,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 8,038,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.54.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 2.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its position in Devon Energy by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 106,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $5,602,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

