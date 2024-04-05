Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.62. Approximately 272,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,525,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

Get Symbotic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Symbotic

Symbotic Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 68,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $2,993,250.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,020.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,255,470 shares of company stock worth $281,935,627 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Symbotic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the third quarter worth $33,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the fourth quarter worth $62,000.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.