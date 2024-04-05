BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Stock Price Up 3.4%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. Approximately 1,514,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 11,536,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.68.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.75 million. BigBear.ai’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 5,557,343 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $14,949,252.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,186,896 shares in the company, valued at $428,212,750.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 101,751 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $248,272.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BigBear.ai

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $4,858,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BigBear.ai by 129.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,901,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in BigBear.ai by 130.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 423,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

