JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQGet Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 602,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,636,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,397 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,640,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,835,000 after purchasing an additional 889,644 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,399,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,806,000 after buying an additional 378,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,387,000 after buying an additional 2,037,984 shares during the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

