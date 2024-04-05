JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Up 1.2%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.65 and last traded at $53.65. Approximately 602,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,636,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.02.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.13.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- About the Markup Calculator
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 High Short Interest Stocks Getting Squeezed With Upside To Go
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.