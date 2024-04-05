Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 4%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.23 and last traded at $19.21. 13,672,862 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 79,163,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MARA. BTIG Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Marathon Digital from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 30.51, a current ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 5.36.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

