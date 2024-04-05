Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $126.13 and last traded at $125.76. Approximately 1,135,584 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 5,080,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

