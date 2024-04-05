ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) were up 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as 124.85 and last traded at 124.38. Approximately 2,041,272 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,530,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at 122.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARM. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is 119.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is 81.38.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

