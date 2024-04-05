Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 1.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.30. 488,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,873,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

PSTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $49.72.

The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81.

Pure Storage last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm's revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

