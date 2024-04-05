Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 2.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.46 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1,967,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 9,552,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

In other Intuitive Machines news, major shareholder Guy Shanon sold 123,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $1,112,215.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,302,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. CPMG Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $14,270,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $1,620,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a lunar rocket-fueled drone, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, rideshare delivery services, lunar access services, lunar orbit delivery services, and lunar data network services, as well as content sales and marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.