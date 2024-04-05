Jet Protocol (JET) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $139,433.30 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00007955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00014211 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00021053 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001568 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,881.71 or 1.00109450 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011362 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.23 or 0.00125699 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00350003 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $142,060.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.