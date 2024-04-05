Solchat Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $53.58 Million (CHAT)

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Solchat token can now be purchased for $6.66 or 0.00009825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solchat has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solchat has a total market cap of $53.58 million and approximately $6.59 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat launched on February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. The official website for Solchat is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 6.34834572 USD and is down -11.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,897,298.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solchat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

