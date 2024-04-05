Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar Sells 24,000 Shares

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Gary Frederick Molnar sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.06, for a total transaction of C$697,332.00.

Cenovus Energy stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching C$29.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,929. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.33. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.82 and a 1-year high of C$29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of C$13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 2.6896208 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.54.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

