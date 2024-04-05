Compass Ion Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.20. 2,766,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,256,588. The company has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $71.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

