Dero (DERO) Trading 16% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dero (DERO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last week, Dero has traded down 16% against the dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $58.63 million and approximately $13,798.79 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for $4.10 or 0.00006041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67,807.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.04 or 0.00982245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.47 or 0.00143751 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00049306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00187235 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00046567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.