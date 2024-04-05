eCash Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. eCash has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $210.28 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eCash has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,807.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $666.04 or 0.00982245 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00046567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00138442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000406 BTC.

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,681,992,173,092 coins and its circulating supply is 19,682,017,173,092 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

