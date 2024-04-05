Wrapped TRON Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped TRON has a total market cap of $10.36 billion and approximately $1.49 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,695,417,149 coins and its circulating supply is 87,695,379,748 coins. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,700,958,853.71301 with 87,700,938,575.28224 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.11910772 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,323,923.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

