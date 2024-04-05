Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 2,173 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 750,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.54% of Globus Medical worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GMED. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,613.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GMED traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.66. 217,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,959. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 124.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

See Also

