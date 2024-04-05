Boston Trust Walden Corp Purchases New Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,381 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $48,865,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.39% of Paycom Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Paycom Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,840,000 after purchasing an additional 18,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 14,053 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 854,904 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,651,000 after buying an additional 141,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,077,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.18.

Paycom Software Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.03. 290,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,266. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

