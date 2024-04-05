Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,135 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 644,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.98% of Minerals Technologies worth $45,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 20,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,749. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MTX shares. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Minerals Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,031 shares in the company, valued at $6,006,017.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,850,055.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

