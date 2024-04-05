Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,278 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.45% of Amdocs worth $46,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,002,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Amdocs by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.46. 147,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

