Boston Trust Walden Corp Buys 3,427 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $42,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $997,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,233.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $18.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,303.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,258.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,159.50.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

