Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 528,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $53,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,178,000 after buying an additional 327,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,790,000 after purchasing an additional 197,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 24,040 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,080,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,032,000 after purchasing an additional 52,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,023,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM remained flat at $95.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 220,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.80 and a 52 week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.61%.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,475,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 137,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $13,449,344.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,708,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,833,652.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

