Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Teradata worth $55,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $231,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Teradata by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $987,151.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,595 shares in the company, valued at $4,793,744.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 40,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $1,551,617.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,191,702.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 26,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $987,151.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,744.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,866 shares of company stock worth $4,170,505. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradata from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.49. 508,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,998. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. Teradata Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile



Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

