Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,526 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $41,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth $202,433,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 534,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,501,000 after acquiring an additional 431,146 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,490,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 570,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,266,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total value of $2,351,269.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William George III sold 8,429 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.95, for a total transaction of $2,351,269.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,426,285.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE:FIX traded up $9.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $322.46. The stock had a trading volume of 117,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $279.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $335.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.