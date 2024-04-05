RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 0.38% of RPM International worth $54,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1,735.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2,362.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,547. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RPM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of RPM stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.58. 273,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.69. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. RPM International’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

RPM International Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

